Texas Department of Criminal Justice corrections officer arrested in Coryell County

Mederis Shaw, 33, was arrested and booked on Aug. 22 into the Coryell County Jail after investigators found cell phones, various illegal drugs and other contraband believed to be destined for delivery inside the prison.(Texas Department of Criminal Justice)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Office of Inspector General on Wednesday announced the arrest of Mederis Shaw, 33, a Texas Department of Criminal Justice Officer.

Shaw was booked on Aug. 22 into the Coryell County Jail after investigators found cell phones, various illegal drugs and other contraband believed to be destined for delivery inside the prison.

“Shaw’s alleged behavior tarnishes the good name of thousands of men and women wearing gray. We will continue to work closely with OIG to see that individuals who engage in contraband smuggling are arrested and prosecuted,” said Bobby Lumpkin, Correctional Institutions Division Director.

Upon the completion of OIG’s investigation, this case will be referred to the Special Prosecution Unit to pursue felony charges.

TDCJ will be taking action to terminate Shaw’s employment of 18 months.

