Waco animal shelter to make nearly $900,000 in improvements

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Waco’s animal shelter will soon see nearly $900,000 in improvements after receiving approval from city leaders last week.

The Humane Society of Central Texas will be seeing some major changes over the next year including a brand new climate control system.

“The original units that we had here were experiencing a lot of control system compatibility issues and with that came some failures,” Animal Services Director Trey Buzbee said. “We wanted to make sure the animals have the cooling and heating they need.”

Buzbee says both of their old units were custom-made for the shelter and have failed, so temporary systems have been put in place to make sure animals are taken care of, but they need a more permanent solution by installing new HVAC units that have updated technology.

“What it will allow us to do is to monitor the operation of those new HVAC units 24 hours a day so if we do have an issue, we are not discovering it the next day,” Buzbee said.

The updates will cost roughly $600,000, but the shelter isn’t stopping there. They also plan to spend nearly $300,000 on improvements to their courtyard area after it was damaged during the winter storm in 2021.

“It tore up some of the turf and footing,” Buzbee said. “We are looking at removing the existing shade structures and putting in a pavilion.”

Covering the area with a pavilion would mean dogs can now exercise and experience the enrichment they receive in the courtyard year-round, rain or shine.

“I did some temperature reads on the turf when it’s 100 degrees,” Buzbee said. “The turf can get up to 150 degrees, and it’s just not conducive to let the animals be out there.”

Buzbee says construction of the pavilion is expected to start in the next month with the HVAC systems scheduled to be delivered in March of 2023. He says it’s all about taking the extra steps to care for the animals in the facilities so they can be adopted by into their forever homes.

The shelter is full at this time and they are asking for people or shelters to step up during this time by adopting or fostering.

