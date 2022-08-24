Waco felon found guilty in sexual assault of girl

Jurors in Waco’s 54th State District Court on Wednesday found James Edward Lagway, 57, guilty on two counts of aggravated sexual assault after deliberating for about half an hour.(Courtesy Photo)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Jurors in Waco’s 54th State District Court on Wednesday found James Edward Lagway, 57, guilty on two counts of aggravated sexual assault after deliberating for about half an hour.

On Tuesday, a 12-year-old girl testified Lagway sexually abused her multiple times in 2019, often while her younger brother was watching in horror.

Lagway was acquitted in April on possession of cocaine in a drug-free zone charges after a three-day trial in the same courtroom. However, he was not released from jail, where he has spent almost 1,500 days, because of the sexual assault case involving the girl.

The girl told jurors Tuesday afternoon that she and her younger brother would stay with Lagway, a family member, at his Waco home while their mother was at work and her father was in prison.

“He would take me in his bedroom while my brother was in the living room watching TV and do inappropriate things to me,” the girl said.

She said her brother came into the room and watched on several occasions while Lagway was sexually assaulting her.

The punishment phase is underway.

