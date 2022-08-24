Waco felon found guilty in sexual assault of young family member

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A four-time convicted felon was convicted Wednesday of sexually abusing a young family member on multiple occasions while her younger brother watched.

Jurors in Waco’s 54th State District Court deliberated 30 minutes before convicting James Edward Lagway, 57, on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

A woman who had a child with Lagway testified during the punishment phase Wednesday evening that Lagway beat her so badly that she was hospitalized for a month and underwent three surgeries. She said he told her she was going to die that day and forced her to put a gun to her head and pull the trigger while holding a knife to her throat.

Prosecutors Tara Avants and Will Gray charged Lagway as a habitual criminal because of his four previous felony convictions and five misdemeanor convictions. The habitual designation bumps his minimum punishment from five years to 25 years in prison. He faces from 25 to 99 years and up to life in prison on each of the two counts.

The prosecutors and defense attorney Sandy Gately, who called no witnesses during the punishment phase, will give jury summations when the trial resumes Thursday morning. Lagway did not testify during either phase of the trial.

The girl, now 12, and her brother, who is 9, both testified Tuesday that Lagway sexually assaulted the girl on multiple occasions in 2019. The boy told the jury that he helplessly watched in terror as Lagway, a family member, assaulted his sister at least five times.

The girl testified that she and her brother would stay with Lagway at his Waco home while their mother was working and their father was in prison. Her brother said Lagway was a “mean person” and told jurors he witnessed Lagway “raping my sister.”

In punishment phase testimony Wednesday afternoon, a woman testified that she and Lagway had a caring relationship at first after knowing each other for most of their lives. She said she had a daughter with Lagway but left him when the girl was 7 months old because he became physically abusive. She said he didn’t see his daughter again until she was 6 and never contributed financially to help raise the child.

“He was abusive, controlling and actually almost killed me one time,” she said.

The abuse finally escalated enough to cause her to fear for her safety and to leave him, she said.

“He always apologized and I would stay with him and I hoped it would change,” she said. “But it never happened.”

Lagway held her hostage at his Tabor Street apartment one day and “beat me up real bad,” the woman said.

“He said, ‘Come in. You are going to die today,’ she said. “I started crying. I got scared. I hadn’t done anything.”

She said Lagway falsely accused her of infidelity and “punched me over and over.” She said he forced her to remove her clothes and sexually abused her in an effort to prove his suspicions. He forced her to lie on the bed and repeatedly punched her in the vaginal area until she was bleeding profusely, she said.

He hit her in the head with a gun and punched her in the face before forcing her into the bathroom while holding a large hunting knife to her throat.

“He was seething,” she said. “He was extremely mad. He was enraged.”

Lagway forced her to hold the gun while he continued to hold the knife to her throat.

“He ordered me to put the gun to my head and said, ‘Shoot yourself.’ I was thinking he was going to kill me, so I pulled the trigger. The gun didn’t have any bullets but I didn’t know that. I just collapsed after that.”

Lagway drove her to her mother’s house and her mother took her to the hospital, she said. She underwent three surgeries to repair the damage to her genital area, she said.

She said she left Waco after that because she was afraid Lagway would track her down and kill her.

Lagway was acquitted on felony cocaine possession charges in April by a 54th State District Court jury. He remained jailed, however, because of the pending aggravated sexual assault of a child charges. He has been jailed about 1,500 days.

Court documents show that Lagway has previous felony convictions for burglary of a habitation, injury to a child, aggravated assault and unauthorized absence from a county correctional facility. He also has misdemeanor convictions for evading arrest, DWI, assault and two convictions for theft by check.

In July 1999, Lagway intentionally ran over a dog that belonged to man who angered Lagway by selling him fake cocaine, according to court documents.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.