Waco man arrested and charged with DUI, possession of meth in Fall’s County

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man has been arrested by Falls County Sheriff’s Office deputies

Deputies were called at 4:25 a.m. Aug. 24 of a report of a vehicle driving south in the northbound lanes on State Highway 6 where thy attempted to stop the vehicle on St. Paul’s Church Road.

According to authorities, the driver attempted to go around the deputies leading to deputies making a tactical vehicle intervention in order to prevent a head on collision from traffic.

The suspect was transported to the Falls Community Hospital after being ejected from his vehicle.

Johnathon Duron, 35, was arrested and charged in possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated in Falls County Jail.

White searching Duron’s vehicle, deputies found what they suspected to be methamphetamine.

