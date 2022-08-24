Warm & humid weather holds on, with slight rain chances

We have a very repetative forecast in store over the rest of the workweek and into the weekend. Temperatures will stay slightly cooler than normal, with with elevated humidity rates it will push heat index values to near 100° at times. We may see a few isolated showers the next few days, but the overall rain chances are only around 10%.

Before we close the books on August, we’re expecting to see another good rain chance with an arriving front. Like the previous fronts this month, there isn’t any cooler air behind the front but our temperatures will drop because of rain chances. Highs remain in the mid-90s Tuesday but will dip into the upper 80s and low 90s mid-week. Rain with this front arrives as early as Tuesday but is a bit more likely Wednesday and into Thursday. Severe weather is highly unlikely but some gusty winds are possible with the heavy downpours. Rainfall totals next week should remain close to around a half-inch with locally higher amounts possible too.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.