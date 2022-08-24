Woman believed to be driver of car that hit and killed Kentucky off-duty officer arrested

By Charles Gazaway
Aug. 24, 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have arrested a woman who they say fled the scene of a deadly crash that killed and off-duty police officer early yesterday.

Ashley Dyan Catlett, 28, is being held in at Louisville Metro Corrections. She is currently charged with leaving the scene of an accident, not having a drivers license and failure to maintain insurance. All of the charges are misdemeanors.

Court information says Catlett was attempting to make a left turn from Outer Loop onto Briarcliff Road when she struck the motorcycle being driven by Thomas Elmore, a member of the Shelbyville Police Department. Elmore was thrown from his motorcycle and killed.

The report states that following the crash Catlett ran from the scene and went to the home of a friend who lived nearby asking him for help.

Police say Catlett’s purse with her identification inside was left inside the vehicle.

Catlett is scheduled to be arraigned this morning.

