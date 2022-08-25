Abducted Austin toddler found safe, suspect in custody

Texas DPS identified Jessica Skelton, 22, as the suspect in the abduction of Sailor Tucker, 1,...
Texas DPS identified Jessica Skelton, 22, as the suspect in the abduction of Sailor Tucker, 1, of Austin.(Texas DPS)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 24, 2022
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Austin toddler Saylor Elizabeth Tucker,1, has been located and is safe a of Wednesday evening.

At time the girl was reported missing, authorities named Jessica Skelton, 22, as the suspect in the abduction.

According to the Austin Police Department, Skelton has been taken into custody on unrelated charges at this time.

No further information was provided on why the Amber Alert was discontinued.

