Abducted Austin toddler found safe, suspect in custody

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Austin toddler Saylor Elizabeth Tucker,1, has been located and is safe a of Wednesday evening.

At time the girl was reported missing, authorities named Jessica Skelton, 22, as the suspect in the abduction.

According to the Austin Police Department, Skelton has been taken into custody on unrelated charges at this time.

No further information was provided on why the Amber Alert was discontinued.

With the assistance and support of the U.S. Marshals Office and the diligent work of APD's Missing Persons Unit, Saylor Elizabeth Tucker has been located and is safe.



