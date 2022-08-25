The ‘devil’s spawn’: Waco felon gets life in prison in sexual assault of child relative

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A four-time convicted felon, called the “devil’s spawn” by a family member, was sentenced to two life prison terms Thursday for sexually assaulting a young relative while her younger brother watched in 2019.

Jurors in Waco’s 54th State District Court deliberated about 45 minutes Thursday before recommending that Judge Susan Kelly sentence James Edward Lagway, 57, to the maximum terms.

Lagway, tried as a habitual criminal, faced a minimum of 25 years up to 99 years or life. He will serve the two terms concurrently and won’t become eligible for parole until he is given credit for serving 30 years in prison. He will be credited for the 1,319 days he has spent in the McLennan County Jail.

The jury convicted Lagway Wednesday on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. The girl, who is 12, and her brother, both family members of Lagway’s, both testified Tuesday that Lagway sexually assaulted the girl multiple times in 2019. The boy, who is now 9, said he watched the attacks at least five times, which occurred in the bedroom of Lagway’s home in Waco.

The children were staying with Lagway because their mother was at work and their father was in prison.

During an emotional victim-impact statement after Lagway was sentenced, the mother of the children called Lagway a “demon, the devil’s spawn,” and said his actions were “devilish.”

“My children will forever be traumatized,” she said. “I hate you. I hate you for life. My kids put you away forever. I put you away forever. How does it feel?”

She also said Lagway is a “narcissistic manipulator.”

“You wanted to control everything in your life, and it has always landed you in trouble,” she said.

Lagway’s attorney, Sandy Gately, asked the jury in summations to assess Lagway the minimum punishment available, saying that any sentence they gave the 57-year-old would amount to a life prison term.

“It was a very hard case on each side, but we accept the verdict of the jury,” Gately said after the four-day trial.

Lagway has previous felony convictions for burglary of a habitation, injury to a child, aggravated assault and unauthorized absence from a county correctional facility. He also has misdemeanor convictions for evading arrest, DWI, assault and two convictions for theft by check.

A jury in the same courtroom acquitted Lagway on felony cocaine possession charges in April.

Assistant District Attorney Tara Avants, who prosecuted the case with Will Gray, told the jury in punishment phase summations that Lagway, with his extensive record of convictions and multiple arrests, was beyond hope for rehabilitation.

“The jury’s verdict brought justice and closure into the lives of the victim and her family,” Avants said. “The evidence showed how many men, women and children that James Lagway has victimized throughout his life. We are grateful to the jury for holding him accountable and making him face the consequences of his criminal actions.”

In punishment phase testimony Wednesday afternoon, a woman testified that Lagway beat her so badly that she required three surgeries and spent a month in the hospital. She said he made her put a gun to her head and pull the trigger while holding a large hunting knife to her throat and told her she was going to die.

“He was abusive, controlling and actually almost killed me one time,” she said.

