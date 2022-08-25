DHS shuts down disinformation board

By CNN
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (CNN) - The Department of Homeland Security’s disinformation board has officially been disbanded.

The board was originally intended to coordinate the department’s activities related to fighting disinformation aimed at the U.S. public.

However, intense Republican-led backlash forced it to be put on hold back in May.

Nina Jankowicz, an expert on Russian disinformation, resigned at that time because the future of the board seemed uncertain.

GOP lawmakers accused her of being biased because of her past tweets on Hunter Biden’s laptop and the discredited Steele dossier.

Even though the board no longer exists, DHS officials said they will continue the fight against disinformation that undermines America’s security.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

