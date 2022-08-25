‘Domestic violence kills’: Waco man sentenced in stabbing death of wife at QuickTrip

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man shot by a bystander after he repeatedly stabbed his wife at a convenience store in front of four of her grandchildren in January was sentenced to 61 years in prison Thursday.

Byron Otis Bryant, 51, pleaded guilty to murder in Waco’s 19th State District Court in a Jan. 28 incident that led to the Feb. 2 death of Minerva (Minnie) Rosas.

Bryant suggested the unusual number of years in his plea negotiations with prosecutors as a symbolic gesture to show his remorse, said his attorney, Jessi Freud. Rosas was 61 when she died, leaving behind four children and 11 grandchildren. He and Rosas were together 18 years, a family member said.

After Judge Thomas West sentenced Bryant, three of Rosas’ children and her sister gave emotional impact statements that ranged from forgiveness to a promise that the devil will crank up the heat on him and he will suffer and burn In hell.

Bryant started crying loudly and apologized to the family members as they spoke. Freud said he is remorseful for his actions.

“After his longest period of sobriety since developing a drug addiction while incarcerated in the late 2010s, Byron relapsed following a provider-ordered adjustment to his prescribed medication. While in a drug-induced psychosis, he fatally injured Minnie,” Freud said, noting that voluntary intoxication is not a legal defense in criminal cases.

“Byron prays the victim’s family and loved ones find some comfort in his sentence. He has agreed to die in prison and he wants everyone who loved Minnie to know how sorry he is,” Freud said.

According to arrest records, Rosas was driving south on New Road about 7:40 p.m., and Bryant was in the passenger’s seat. Family members said Thursday that four of Rosas’ 11 grandchildren also were in the car that night. Some have nightmares after witnessing the incident and now fear the man they once called PawPaw, they said.

They were arguing and Rosas pulled into the QuickTrip convenience store, 2350 S. New Road, and ran into the store to seek help, an arrest affidavit states.

Bryant chased her into the store and stabbed her with a “kitchen style steak knife” as she approached the counter, according to the affidavit. Rosas tried to evade the attack by running behind the counter, but Bryant kept chasing her and stabbing her as she continued to try to get away.

“Minerva fell to the floor in front of an exit door,” the affidavit states. “Byron was standing over Minerva yelling at Minerva and was still holding the knife.”

A “third party” who witnessed the assault shot Bryant, “stopping him from stabbing Minerva additional times,” the affidavit says.

Rosas died from her injuries five days later. Bryant was treated at a hospital and released three days later.

FULL INTERVIEW WITH THE FAMILY OF MINERVA ROSAS:

Police said the man who shot Bryant remained at the store and cooperated with the investigation. He was not charged after it was determined he was acting in the defense of another person, police said.

Rosas’ sister, Doris England, told Bryant in her victim impact statement that she was about to say the hardest thing she has ever had to say – that she forgives him.

Aaron Rosas, Rosas’ son, told Bryant that his mother and her family loved him, but said he is not ready to forgive him. He read a poem called “Unforgiveable” about his mother’s death that included the line, “This feeling inside is something more than hate and nothing can make it dissipate.”

After the hearing, Aaron Rosas said, “domestic violence is real. Domestic violence kills.”

Daughters, Monique Rosas and Destiny Rosas, held pictures of their mother and their large family as they spoke. Some family members also wore matching T shirts with Rosas’ picture on it.

Monique Rosas told Bryant that no matter how long his prison term, it would never be enough for her, while Destiny Rosas said she hates him “with everything inside me.”

“We had to bury my mama because of you,” she said. “Today, we are burying you. Today’s your funeral. You are dead to me.”

As Bryant was being led from the courtroom after the hearing he glanced over at the family. Destiny Rosas, screaming through her tears, yelled that she hates him.

Bryant must serve a minimum of 30 years in prison before he can seek parole.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.