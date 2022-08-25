Football season starts with sticky, but manageable, heat

We haven’t see a 100 degree day in just over a week now (woohoo!), but the cold front that helped to bring rain earlier this week is a thing of the past. We are back to mostly rain-free days with a mix of sun and clouds. This will be the case at least for Friday and as we go into the weekend. Next week looks to serve up some better rain chances with another front possible.

Over the next few days, we could see a spotty shower or storm around, in the afternoons. Rain totals will likely be light and most areas will stay dry. It’s really just because we have so much moisture sitting in the air, plus, the daytime heat helps to bubble up some rain chances. The moisture levels start to go down going into the weekend, and truly the main reason our rain chances are lowering a bit.

But before August comes to an end mid next week, we’re expecting another cold front to move into Central Texas and bring an increase to our rain chances. Rain chances increase Tuesday as the front approaches the Lone Star State. And we will keep a decent shot for rain in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday too! This is unfortunately not a rain event that will end our current drought, but anything will help. Totals up to quarter to half an inch may be possible. Next week could be rainy, at times, but it looks like things will be trending drier as we head into Labor Day weekend and the first Baylor Bears home game of the season!

