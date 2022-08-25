Killeen City Council approves Comprehensive Plan

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen City Council unanimously approved the City of Killeen’s 2021 Comprehensive Plan at its regular meeting on Tuesday.

The plan was created based off community feedback on priorities for the city, and outlines a vision for Killeen for the next 10-20 years.

The City of Killeen worked with consultant, Verdunity, to draft the Comprehensive Plan, and work on the plan began in March 2021 to conduct public meetings, gather data and elicit feedback from city representatives, citizens, stakeholders, small businesses, the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee, and the Planning and Zoning Commission.

“We have years of implementation ahead, but what is obvious from the community input we received during this process is that our community is dedicated to that work, and the broader task of making Killeen the best place it can be,” Kent Cagle, Killeen City Manager said.

The Comprehensive Plan addresses the funding gap between needs and available revenue; a lack of alignment between values, plans policies and decisions; and a culture of apathy with citizens and stakeholders.

The plan is broken down into three distinct sections:

Introduction: How to Use the Plan, The Economics of Land Use; Baseline Land Use Fiscal Analysis; Identity Statement & Big Ideas

Organizational Components: Land Use and Growth Management, Neighborhoods, Mobility and Connectivity, Downtown

Implementation

The maps are intended to guide new development in Killeen over the next 20 years.

