Man found dead at Zilker Park in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department is investigating the death a man found Thursday morning in a family-friendly area.

Officers were called at 7:05 p.m. Aug. 25 to the 2200 block of Barton Springs Road from Zilker employees reported a suspicious vehicle.

According to police, officers saw a silver sedan with gunshots then a trail of blood where they found the body of a man in his early 20s.

The matter of how the victim died has yet to be determined by investigators.

No suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information is to call the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-5000.

