Meet the New Cameron Zoo resident: Satu

Satu the Sumatran Tiger
Satu the Sumatran Tiger(Sheri Hemrick | Cameron Zoo)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco’s Cameron Zoo has a new striped resident!

Satu the Sumatran Tiger who is six years old moved to Cameron Park Zoo in June from the Baton Rouge Zoo.

Satu has just finished his 30-day quarantine period and is exploring his new habitat especially swimming in the pool.

The zoo plans to introduce him to Maharani, the zoo’s female Sumatran Tiger with hopes they will produce a future litter.

Tigers live solitarily, so that is why there is only one tiger in the habitat at a time.

“We rotate twice daily so Satu may not be in the habitat every day,” said the Zoo. “This will allow Satu time to learn the habitat and get used to guest visiting him.”

