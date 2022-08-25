Midway ISD schools on brief lockout

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some Midway ISD campuses were forced into a brief lockout early Thursday morning following what authorities describe as a road rage incident with gunfire.

According to Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin, the middle and high school campuses were secured as a precautionary measure while a suspect was being sought by police in the area of State Highway 84 and Imperial Drive.

Cierra Shipley, with the Waco Police Department confirmed a shot(s) was reported to have fired during a road rage incident.

As of right now, she said officers are talking to witnesses.

No one was hurt.

Meanwhile, the precautionary lockdown has been lifted.

