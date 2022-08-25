Midway ISD schools on brief lockout

Some Midway ISD campuses were forced into a brief lockout early Thursday morning following what...
Some Midway ISD campuses were forced into a brief lockout early Thursday morning following what authorities describe as a road rage incident with gunfire.(KWTX)
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some Midway ISD campuses were forced into a brief lockout early Thursday morning following what authorities describe as a road rage incident with gunfire.

According to Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin, the middle and high school campuses were secured as a precautionary measure while a suspect was being sought by police in the area of State Highway 84 and Imperial Drive.

Cierra Shipley, with the Waco Police Department confirmed a shot(s) was reported to have fired during a road rage incident.

As of right now, she said officers are talking to witnesses.

No one was hurt.

Meanwhile, the precautionary lockdown has been lifted.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
You ‘robbed it from God,’ judge says as he places woman on probation for theft of $170K from Central Texas church
Deadly wreck on I-35N in Lorena, Texas.
Fiery wreck involving two 18-wheelers on I-35 kills two in Lorena
All 20 of the dogs found forever homes or foster homes just in time.
Public steps up to adopt all 20 dogs set to be euthanized at Georgia shelter
Mederis Shaw, 33, was arrested and booked on Aug. 22 into the Coryell County Jail after...
Texas Department of Criminal Justice corrections officer arrested in Coryell County
Quinaejah Taylor, 17
Police in North Texas looking for missing teenager who is in immediate danger

Latest News

fastcast sunset sunrise farming crops land
Jillian's Thursday Fastcast
Waco Habitat for Humanity’s zero-interest mortgage helps family in need amid skyrocketing rates...
Waco Habitat for Humanity’s zero-interest mortgage helps family in need amid skyrocketing rates and long waitlists for affordable housing
Police form a line to prevent protesters from walking down Third Street at a rally for abortion...
Texans who perform abortions now face up to life in prison, $100,000 fine
Texas DPS identified Jessica Skelton, 22, as the suspect in the abduction of Sailor Tucker, 1,...
Abducted Austin toddler found safe, suspect in custody