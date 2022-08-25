Police: Man arrested after writing more than $150,000 in fake checks to buy new cars

The Madisonville Police Department reports 66-year-old Larry Allen Dodd has been arrested for...
The Madisonville Police Department reports 66-year-old Larry Allen Dodd has been arrested for theft after allegedly using fake checks to buy several vehicles.(Madisonville Police Department)
By Adrienne DeMoss and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - A Texas man is accused of writing fraudulent checks to buy several vehicles totaling more than $150,000.

According to the Madisonville Police Department, 66-year-old Larry Allen Dodd went to a Ford dealership this past weekend to purchase a 2021 F-350 King Ranch truck. Dodd reportedly wrote a check for $89,562.44.

KBTX reports Dodd then went to a Dodge dealership on Monday to purchase a 2021 Jeep for a female companion, where he wrote a $64,494.11 check for the vehicle.

Authorities said the Henson Brand Dealerships were then alerted by the Hempstead Police Department regarding Dodd purchasing two other vehicles in the Houston area with fraudulent checks.

The dealership said it confirmed with the Woodforest National Bank that Dodd’s checks were fraudulent and that the funds weren’t available.

Madisonville police said officers were able to make contact with the 66-year-old as he was driving back to the Ford dealership on Tuesday to get new tires.

According to officers, Dodd provided false reasons for not having funds in the account while making made-up calls to the bank as they didn’t find any valid bank contacts on his cellphone.

The Madisonville Police Department said Dodd has been arrested and charged with theft between $150,000 and $300,000.

Copyright 2022 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
You ‘robbed it from God,’ judge says as he places woman on probation for theft of $170K from Central Texas church
Deadly wreck on I-35N in Lorena, Texas.
Fiery wreck involving two 18-wheelers on I-35 kills two in Lorena
Mederis Shaw, 33, was arrested and booked on Aug. 22 into the Coryell County Jail after...
Texas Department of Criminal Justice corrections officer arrested in Coryell County
All 20 of the dogs found forever homes or foster homes just in time.
Public steps up to adopt all 20 dogs set to be euthanized at Georgia shelter
Texas DPS identified Jessica Skelton, 22, as the suspect in the abduction of Sailor Tucker, 1,...
Abducted Austin toddler found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Lamplighter Mobile Home Community in Gainesville
Police: 3-year-old shoots himself after getting gun from unlocked case
President Joe Biden talks about the future during a bill-signing ceremony for the Inflation...
Biden rallies for Democrats, slams ‘semi-fascism’ in GOP
A patient was killed and a paramedic was critically injured on Wednesday night when an apparent...
‘Everything is on the table’: Cause of deadly ambulance fire remains unclear
Waco ISD dog
Waco ISD introduces new facility dog program
Waco ISD dog
Waco ISD introduces new facility dog program