TFNB Your Bank For Life announces recipients of Charity Champions awards

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - TFNB Your Bank for Life is kicking off Baylor football season by announcing the Charity Champions for the 2022-2023 season.

Charity Champions are nonprofit organizations nominated by the community and chosen by TFNB Your Bank For Life to receive awareness marketing campaigns and leadership training at no charge.

David Littlewood, the president and CFO at TFNB Your Bank for Life, has been a part of Charity Champions since its first class eight years ago and says there is nothing better.

“Charity Champions is absolutely one of the best things that we get to do at the bank as a corpore citizen of the community,” Littlewood said. “We love it. It is a passion and it’s something that we get to involve our whole team . We’ve got over 110 employees, and everyone gets involved. Everyone has a stake in this.”

The recipients chosen this year are Grassroots Community Development, which started by building and remodeling homes and now also provides everything from leadership development training classes to free financial literacy programs and counseling.

Grassroots Community Development (Courtesy Photo)

Community Cancer Association was chosen for their help in easing financial burdens for local cancer patients and their families.

Reach Therapeutic Riding is a recipient. The unique nonprofit offers horseback riding to children with disabilities, helping them improve their health, increase their confidence and promote independence.

Reach Therapeutic Riding Center (Courtesy Photo)

Waco Symphony Association got the nod for its dedication to providing and enriching the youth of our area with scholarships, instrument donations and mentorships.

Waco Symphony Association (KWTX)

HOT Homeless Coalition is a group of organizations serving the homeless of Central Texas and Council for Life Central Texas educates and supports other nonprofits that celebrate and protect the sanctity of life.

Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition (Courtesy Photo)

Christy De Leon is the President and CFO at TFNB and says while all nominations were deserving, this class is extra special.

“They’re extremely deserving,” De Leon said. “They do so much hard work for the community and it’s so humbling just to see all the great things that they do and know that there are so many organizations we could have chosen. We couldn’t have gone wrong with these six organizations. They’re just incredible.”

This year’s Charity Champions will be recognized at every Baylor home game.

They will also appear on Midday each week leading up to the games.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.