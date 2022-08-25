Two sentenced to prison for armed robberies in Killeen

Judge mallet
Judge mallet
By KWTX STAFF
Aug. 25, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two Killeen men were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in armed robberies in Killeen.

Roosevelt Jones IV, 26, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay $12,026 in restitution.

Roosevelt Jones IV.
Christopher Teon Fults, 29, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $9,356 in restitution.

According to court documents, from November 2017 through January 2018, Jones and Fultz robbed five area merchants at gun point. Jones was also charged with armed robbery of another merchant in February 2018.

“Those who perpetrate violence among us forfeit their freedom,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff. “The sentences of Mr. Jones and Mr. Fults are entirely appropriate given their crimes and the harm to their victims. I commend our law enforcement partners for their hard work and dedication to community safety.”

On September 7, 2021, both pleaded guilty to one count of interference with commerce by robbery and both have remained in federal custody since their arrests in October 2019.

The FBI Central Texas Violent Crimes Task Force, with valuable assistance from the Temple Police Department and the Killeen Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit, investigated the case.

