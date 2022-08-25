Walking, racket sports lower risk of early death, study says

The study found racket sports, running and walking all helped decrease the risk of early death.
The study found racket sports, running and walking all helped decrease the risk of early death.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you want to keep adding candles to your birthday cake, grab a pair of sneakers.

According to a study published Wednesday in the JAMA Network Open journal, regular physical activity appears to lessen a person’s risk of early death.

The findings are based on more than 272,000 people between 59 and 82 years old who self-reported their exercise levels.

Researchers followed these participants for over a decade and looked at their health records for the cause of death.

The study found racket sports, running and walking all helped decrease the risk of early death.

Medical officials advise American adults to do at least two and a half hours worth of moderate activity per week.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
You ‘robbed it from God,’ judge says as he places woman on probation for theft of $170K from Central Texas church
Deadly wreck on I-35N in Lorena, Texas.
Fiery wreck involving two 18-wheelers on I-35 kills two in Lorena
All 20 of the dogs found forever homes or foster homes just in time.
Public steps up to adopt all 20 dogs set to be euthanized at Georgia shelter
Mederis Shaw, 33, was arrested and booked on Aug. 22 into the Coryell County Jail after...
Texas Department of Criminal Justice corrections officer arrested in Coryell County
Quinaejah Taylor, 17
Police in North Texas looking for missing teenager who is in immediate danger

Latest News

This photo provided by NYU Langone Health in August 2022 shows an example of a psilocybin...
‘Magic mushroom’ psychedelic may help heavy drinkers quit
Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
Ukrainian nuke plant near fighting cut off from power grid
Killeen City Council approves Comprehensive Plan
An pro-choice protest is shown in this file photo. Four more Republican-led states will ban...
Four more GOP-led states to enact abortion ‘trigger laws’
In total, U.S. airlines have canceled more than 44,000 flights since June.
Air travel woes continue heading as holiday approaches