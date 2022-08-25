Warm and muggy conditions here to stay

Tracking a mid-week cold front next week
Fsatcast Sunrise
Fsatcast Sunrise
By Jillian Grace
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:12 AM CDT
Get ready for another warm and humid day. Conditions outside this Thursday morning are mostly fair and muggy. Temperatures outside this morning are ranging from the upper 60s to mid 70s. For Thursday afternoon, temperatures look to warm into the upper 80s to near the mid 90s. That mugginess will still be with us so feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s are likely.

Most in Central Texas can expect to see another dry day as rain chances are slim. Outside of those small chances look for partly cloudy skies. We’ll carry the chance for a few pop up showers or storms for the afternoon and evening hours. Sadly rain chances remain on the isolated side into the weekend.

We begin to hop onto a tiny temperature rollercoaster over the weekend into the middle of next work week. Our temperatures will stay slightly “cooler” than normal, in the low to mid 90s, but the humidity will remain the problem and make things feel more like 100° Friday into the weekend.

But before August comes to an end mid next week, we’re expecting another cold front to move into Central Texas and bring an increase to our rain chances. Rain chances increase Tuesday as the front approaches the Lone Star State. The best chance for rain next week comes on Wednesday and continues into Thursday as the front slides through our area. Once again, this is unfortunately not a rain event that will end our current drought, but anything will help. Totals up to quarter to half an inch may be possible.

We could see afternoon temperatures a week from now “cool off” a few degrees and fall back into the upper 80s to low 90s. The good thing to remember is fall is right around the corner only 28 days away! (September 22nd) gusty winds are possible with the heavy downpours. Rainfall totals next week should remain close to around a half-inch with locally higher amounts possible too.

