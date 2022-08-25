WATCH LIVE: Harker Heights vs. Ellison High on Thursday Night

You can watch tonight's game between Harker Heights and Ellison High on the Central Texas CW12...
You can watch tonight’s game between Harker Heights and Ellison High on the Central Texas CW12 or online on KWTX.com.(KWTX)
By KWTX
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - All American Chevrolet of Killeen and KWTX are teaming up to bring you Central Texas high school football live on Thursday nights.

You can watch tonight’s game between Harker Heights and Ellison High on the Central Texas CW12. You can also watch it live online here.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. with play-by-play and analysis by Pete Sousa and Royden Ogletree.

