10 Things to Do Central Texas This Weekend: Aug. 26-27

By Lauren Westbrook
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

Start your weekend off with the Karem Shrine Classic Car Show with the classic cars and trucks.

Paint bunnies, enjoy light snacks and, best of all, enjoy a reading of “Sunny Bunny” by Nina Wilcox Putnam with your little ones at the Saturday Morning Painting & Story Time.

Saturday Morning Painting & Story Time

If you enjoy woodturning, Southwest Association of Woodturners Gallery Display is the event for you.

Go back in time with the Retro Revolution 2.0 at a disco party at 6:30 p.m. featuring musical guest, Le Freak. All proceeds will go to the Archway of Hope.

For anyone looking for some adult time, Crafts & Drafts at FoxDog in Temple and remember your cool beverage.

Visit the The Skellington Monthly Market from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 27 for anyone looking for some new collectibles, art and see a show.

The Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s Floating Mercado will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Centex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce at 915 La Salle Ave. The mercado features food, drinks, goods and more for free.

The Local Trading Post will be held Aug,. 28 at the Common Grounds on 1123 S 8th St. in Waco for free.

End your weekend at the Miss Westfest Judging Competition at 1:30 p.m. Aug, 28 at the Holiday Inn in West.

