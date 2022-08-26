Alleged street gang member charged in series of gang-related incidents in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An 18-year-old Waco man was arrested on a variety of charges Thursday in what police said are violent, gang-related incidents in May.

Bobby Montgomery, who police identify as a member of a local criminal street gang, remains jailed under bonds totaling $2.05 million after his arrest on engaging in organized criminal activity, deadly conduct and evading arrest charges.

According to arrest affidavits, Montgomery was a back seat passenger in a 2007 Dodge Charger that was involved in shooting incidents in the 1300 block of North 60th Street and one with a red vehicle on North 39th Street. Surveillance video from the neighborhood showed three occupants of the Charger get out of the car and start shooting at the other vehicle.

In the process of shooting at the car, a home in the 3800 block of Ethel Avenue and a car in the 3900 block of Ethel Avenue were hit by several rounds, the affidavit states.

Waco police located the Charger about 10 minutes later in the 2900 block of Lasker Avenue. Three people riding in the back seat, including one identified as Montgomery, bailed out and tried to run from officers, according to the affidavit.

Police have identified others they believe were involved in the incident and said they also are “known associates” of a criminal street gang. Two of the suspects named in the affidavit remain at-large, according to county records.

No injuries were reported in the incident, police said. Police recovered four guns from the vehicle and linked the weapons to spent shell casings recovered at the Ethel Avenue shooting scene, police said.

“The firearms also matched a second crime scene,” the affidavit states.

