Amber Alert issued for North Texas abducted boy
Anyone with information is to call (972) 223-6111.
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DE SOTO, Texas (KWTX) - The Desoto Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for an abducted 12-year-old boy believed to be in danger.
Brandon Massey, 12, was last seen at 9:41 p.m. Aug. 25 in the 700 block of Skyflower Court.
Massey is described as a Black boy, 5 feet 2 inches, 120 pounds, black hair, brown hair and last seen wearing a blue button up baseball jersey with California on it, blue multicolored sweatpants. and white low top Nike shoes with a blue swoosh.
