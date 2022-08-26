Austin Police identify victim shot near Zilker Park

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department has identified the man found dead near Zilker Park Thursday morning.

Camnik Eugene Campbell, 27, was pronounced dead at 7:42 a.m. by authorities.

Officers were called at 7:05 a.m. Aug. 25 to the 2201 block of Barton Springs Road from Zilker employees reported a suspicious vehicle.

According to police, officers saw a silver sedan with gunshots then a trail of blood where they found the body of a man in his early 20s.

During the on-scene investigation, it was determined Campbell was shot.

“Although the homicide on August 24 at Auditorium Shores and this homicide are isolated incidents, APD will be increasing patrols in all city parks to help deter violent crimes,” said APD.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is to call the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-5000.

