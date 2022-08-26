Austin Police identify victim shot near Zilker Park

No suspect has been identified.
Austin temporarily slashed the police department’s budget in the wake of local and national...
Austin temporarily slashed the police department’s budget in the wake of local and national protests over police brutality. Now voters will decide whether to increase police spending.(Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department has identified the man found dead near Zilker Park Thursday morning.

Camnik Eugene Campbell, 27, was pronounced dead at 7:42 a.m. by authorities.

Officers were called at 7:05 a.m. Aug. 25 to the 2201 block of Barton Springs Road from Zilker employees reported a suspicious vehicle.

According to police, officers saw a silver sedan with gunshots then a trail of blood where they found the body of a man in his early 20s.

During the on-scene investigation, it was determined Campbell was shot.

“Although the homicide on August 24 at Auditorium Shores and this homicide are isolated incidents, APD will be increasing patrols in all city parks to help deter violent crimes,” said APD.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is to call the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-5000.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
You ‘robbed it from God,’ judge says as he places woman on probation for theft of $170K from Central Texas church
Mederis Shaw, 33, was arrested and booked on Aug. 22 into the Coryell County Jail after...
Texas Department of Criminal Justice corrections officer arrested in Coryell County
Deadly wreck on I-35N in Lorena, Texas.
Fiery wreck involving two 18-wheelers on I-35 kills two in Lorena
All 20 of the dogs found forever homes or foster homes just in time.
Public steps up to adopt all 20 dogs set to be euthanized at Georgia shelter
Texas DPS identified Jessica Skelton, 22, as the suspect in the abduction of Sailor Tucker, 1,...
Abducted Austin toddler found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Texas Flag Photo
Republican effort to remove Libertarians from November ballot rejected by Texas Supreme Court
a school policy about boys' hair length causes an uproar
North Texas family says Native American boy denied enrollment in school because of long hair
10 Things to Do Central Texas This Weekend: Aug. 26-27
10 Things to Do Central Texas This Weekend: Aug. 26-27
KWTX News 10 This Morning - gnf 4/29/22
Good News Friday: August 26 2022