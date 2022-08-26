‘Go back to India,’ Plano woman arrested after racial slurs caught on-cam

Plano police detectives arrested Esmeralda Upton of Plano after video was shared that shows her...
Plano police detectives arrested Esmeralda Upton of Plano after video was shared that shows her telling a group of women to "Go back to India. You curry <expletive> people are ruining this country."(Plano City Jail)
By ANNIE GIMBEL
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Plano police detectives arrested Esmeralda Upton of Plano after video was shared that shows her telling a group of women to “Go back to India. You curry <expletive> people are ruining this country.”

The women recorded the exchange, which happened outside Sixty Vines on Aug. 24.

One of the women later shared the video on social media, saying, “Dinner with friends ended with a frightening experience. As we left Sixty Vines, Plano and headed toward our cars, an angry, drunk woman came at us with hateful racial slurs and even physically attacked us.

The video shows Upton using racial slurs, and at one point physically smacking at least two of the women.

The following day, on Aug. 25, Upton was arrested based on witness statements. She was charged with assault bodily injury and terroristic threats.

Her bond is $10,000.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Plano Police Department’s Crime Against Persons Unit as a hate crime.

Police didn’t comment on whether or not the group had any interaction before the incident outside, or on what may have prompted it. Also, after Upton’s arrest, the woman who shared the video updated her post, saying: “Because this matter is under investigation, we have been advised not to discuss this further at this time.”

Investigators said additional charges may be forthcoming.

