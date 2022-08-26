Good News Friday: August 26 2022

By Alfonso Rosales
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We want give a shout out these two seniors from West. Chloe Kaluza and Lainey Willis did an outstanding job during the annual West Fair and Rodeo Bullfest this year. They helped present awards, threw t-shirts, and were even crowned Miss West and Miss Wesfest! That’s a pretty cool and significant honor!

Waco ISD elementary libraries look different this school year! Students have access to more than $2 million in new books, new library media specialists, and new kid friendly furniture. This is a great resource for the young ones to have as they increase their knowledge.

Trinity and Blayne Cutbirth from Killeen competed at the State Games of America in Des Moines, Iowa. It’s a national swim meet where a person has to qualify at the state level to even attend. Trinity is an junior at Shoemaker High School. Blayne is a 6th grader at Smith Middle School.

We just want to congratulate our very own Camille Hoxworth. She is having her third baby in three years! They are expecting a boy next year on January 30th! They still have not chosen a name yet. Their lovely little boy will join the family and meet his sisters Caroline and Audrey.

Shoutout to these busy little bees, who are part of Bee Chefs. Natasha Jarmon owns the Heir’s Table. She hosts clinics and camps during the summer with the kids. They get to learn how to bake and cook. Last Saturday, they held a lemonade stand and say it was a huge success. The money raised is going to be used to buy cooking appliances for the young chefs.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
You ‘robbed it from God,’ judge says as he places woman on probation for theft of $170K from Central Texas church
Mederis Shaw, 33, was arrested and booked on Aug. 22 into the Coryell County Jail after...
Texas Department of Criminal Justice corrections officer arrested in Coryell County
Deadly wreck on I-35N in Lorena, Texas.
Fiery wreck involving two 18-wheelers on I-35 kills two in Lorena
All 20 of the dogs found forever homes or foster homes just in time.
Public steps up to adopt all 20 dogs set to be euthanized at Georgia shelter
Texas DPS identified Jessica Skelton, 22, as the suspect in the abduction of Sailor Tucker, 1,...
Abducted Austin toddler found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Good News Friday: August 26 2022
A billboard with the messages "The Texas Miracle Died in Uvalde" and "Don't move to Texas"...
‘Texas miracle died in Uvalde’ – Mystery billboard in SF SoMa raises eyebrows
fastcast football field
Jillian's Friday Fastcast
In a now viral video recorded by the victims, Esmeralda Upton is seen assaulting and...
Victims are speaking out after woman who assaulted, yelled racial slurs at them is arrested