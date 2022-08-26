Good News Friday: August 26 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We want give a shout out these two seniors from West. Chloe Kaluza and Lainey Willis did an outstanding job during the annual West Fair and Rodeo Bullfest this year. They helped present awards, threw t-shirts, and were even crowned Miss West and Miss Wesfest! That’s a pretty cool and significant honor!

Waco ISD elementary libraries look different this school year! Students have access to more than $2 million in new books, new library media specialists, and new kid friendly furniture. This is a great resource for the young ones to have as they increase their knowledge.

Trinity and Blayne Cutbirth from Killeen competed at the State Games of America in Des Moines, Iowa. It’s a national swim meet where a person has to qualify at the state level to even attend. Trinity is an junior at Shoemaker High School. Blayne is a 6th grader at Smith Middle School.

We just want to congratulate our very own Camille Hoxworth. She is having her third baby in three years! They are expecting a boy next year on January 30th! They still have not chosen a name yet. Their lovely little boy will join the family and meet his sisters Caroline and Audrey.

Shoutout to these busy little bees, who are part of Bee Chefs. Natasha Jarmon owns the Heir’s Table. She hosts clinics and camps during the summer with the kids. They get to learn how to bake and cook. Last Saturday, they held a lemonade stand and say it was a huge success. The money raised is going to be used to buy cooking appliances for the young chefs.

