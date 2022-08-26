‘He’s sorry this happened’: Waco man gets deferred probation in sexual assault of 13-year-old girl

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 20-year-old Waco man was placed on felony deferred probation Friday for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl two years ago.

Tevion Tyreek Mack pleaded guilty in June to sexual assault charges and 19th State District Judge Thomas West approved his request for deferred probation during a brief sentencing hearing Friday.

The judge placed him on deferred probation for 10 years, fined him $1,000 and ordered him to work 120 days on a county work program as a condition of his probation.

Waco police arrested Mack in February 2020 on a first-degree felony continuous sexual abuse of a child charge. He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge, a second degree felony, in a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office that called for a punishment recommendation of deferred probation.

The girl told police she had sex with Mack about 17 times from May 2020 to July 2020, according to an arrest affidavit in the case. Mack was found in the girl’s home without her parents’ consent, the affidavit alleged.

Mack’s attorney, Jason P. Darling, said Mack is sorry for his actions.

“He’s sorry this happened,” Darling said. “He’s happy the judge gave him the opportunity to make amends on probation and he apologizes to the victim.”In deferred probation cases, there is no final judgment of guilt if a defendant successfully completes the terms and conditions on probation.

