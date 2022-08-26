KWTX broadcasting Killeen ISD high football games on the Central Texas CW

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - KWTX is kicking off high school football across Central Texas by broadcasting - on air and online - five Killeen ISD football games.

This is the second season KWTX has embarked on broadcasting games live with the first season being in 2020 when the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic left many fans unable to attend games in person because of restrictions.

KWTX broadcasted around 10 Friday night games in 2020 thanks to the University Interscholastic League, or UIL, easing broadcasting restrictions for the season.

Many of those restrictions are now back in place, but this season, KWTX was given the green light to broadcast on Thursday nights.

KWTX Sports Director Darby Brown said highlighting high school football in such a unique way is an honor.

“We always love to put the spotlight on Central Texas athletes and broadcasting a game on live TV is an incredible way to do it,” Brown said. “We’re honored.”

KWTX Morning anchor Pete Sousa and former KWTX Sports Director Dan Ingham call the games. Their first of five happened Thursday night when Killeen Ellison took on Harker Heights.

Harker Heights ran away with the game winning 33-7.

Ingham, who is now a Vice President at First National Bank of Central Texas, admits his first love was broadcasting so being able to do this is exciting.

“To be able to call these games live over the air, that does not happen almost ever,” Ingham said. “Five years ago, it wasn’t even thought of and then the pandemic hit, and you saw more of this and now we still have the opportunity to do this on a Thursday night.”

Ingham said he thinks the coverage gives the high school athletes an experience few get at this age.

“I promise you if they’re like I was when I was 17 or 18 years old, I’m going home tonight and watching this because I want to see what someone said about the games,” he said.

The next game broadcast will be Killeen Ellison vs. Pflugerville-Hendrickson on September 1.

Harker Heights will take on Pflugerville-Weiss on September 22.

Killeen-Chaparral will battle Rouse on September 13.

The final game broadcast will be Killeen High School vs Red Oak on September 20.

All games will air on Thursday nights at 7 p.m. on CW Central Texas as well as streamed live on KWTX.com and the KWTX News 10 phone app.

