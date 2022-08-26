New Killeen city official aims to bring new life to downtown

Katlin Kizito is focusing on needs from the city’s comprehensive plan including bringing more events to downtown.(Alex Fulton)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Katlin Kizito is hoping to bring some love to downtown Killeen. She’s the city’s first ever downtown revitalization director.

“Whether you’ve been here for generations or are new to Killeen, really come downtown and see what it has to offer,” she said at a press conference introducing her new role.

Kizito previously served as the main street director for the city of Fountain Inn, South Carolina.

In her new role with Killeen, she’s focusing on needs from the city’s comprehensive plan including bringing more events to downtown.

In the past, the city of Killeen has held events downtown like the Independence Day Extravaganza back in July, which helps business owners like Sarah Walls.

The owner of Sarah’s Kitchen downtown said at the event she saw the most customers she’s ever seen at her restaurant.

“We are so busy when we have an event,” Walls said. “It’s better we have a lot of events here downtown and more people coming in and more saying, ‘this is downtown this is nice.’”

Another area Kizito is addressing in her new role is adding more housing and businesses to downtown.

“Downtown will once again be the cultural and fiscal heartbeat of Killeen that cultivates local wealth for current residents, business owners and local developers,” Kizito said.

More business next to her restaurant is something Walls wants to see more of.

“This is downtown Killeen,” she said. “We need to make sure a lot of people when they don’t have work they can have fun over here.”

