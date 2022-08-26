‘Texas miracle died in Uvalde’ – Mystery billboard in SF SoMa raises eyebrows

A billboard with the messages "The Texas Miracle Died in Uvalde" and "Don't move to Texas"...
A billboard with the messages "The Texas Miracle Died in Uvalde" and "Don't move to Texas" located in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood, August 25, 2022.(CBS BAY AREA)
By REED COWAN
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO – A billboard recently placed in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood referencing the recent school massacre in Uvalde, Texas has people wondering who put it up, and why.

Featuring an ominous man in a hoodie and sunglasses, the sign reads, “The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas.”

KPIX 5 saw the billboard on a day when the massacre once again made national headlines. This week, the town’s police chief was fired in the wake of criticism his department didn’t do enough to save the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in the May 24 mass shooting.

A billboard with the messages “The Texas Miracle Died in Uvalde” and “Don’t move to Texas” located in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood, August 25, 2022.

Sophia Roane is a Texas teacher who recently moved to San Francisco, one of two California cities where the billboard looms large. Another billboard with the same message was reportedly spotted in Los Angeles.

KPIX 5 met her taking a picture of the sign to send back to her family in Texas.

“I stopped and took a picture because it’s Texas. I’m from Austin. You have to be strong in your messaging, this is so important. These are kids, these are elementary school kids,” Roane said.

Across the street, KPIX 5 met father Jamal Abraham, who works at a lube oil and filter shop. Abraham says his customers are curious.

“They’re asking who did it how long has it been up and I’m curious to know as well,” Abraham said. “Don’t move to Texas, that’s a pretty bold statement.”

KPIX 5 reached out to the sign company whose name is associated with the sign to see who paid for it and why. As of the publishing of this article and airing of this story Thursday, the company has yet to reply.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
You ‘robbed it from God,’ judge says as he places woman on probation for theft of $170K from Central Texas church
Mederis Shaw, 33, was arrested and booked on Aug. 22 into the Coryell County Jail after...
Texas Department of Criminal Justice corrections officer arrested in Coryell County
Deadly wreck on I-35N in Lorena, Texas.
Fiery wreck involving two 18-wheelers on I-35 kills two in Lorena
All 20 of the dogs found forever homes or foster homes just in time.
Public steps up to adopt all 20 dogs set to be euthanized at Georgia shelter
Texas DPS identified Jessica Skelton, 22, as the suspect in the abduction of Sailor Tucker, 1,...
Abducted Austin toddler found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

KWTX News 10 This Morning - gnf 4/29/22
Good News Friday: August 26 2022
Good News Friday: August 26 2022
fastcast football field
Jillian's Friday Fastcast
In a now viral video recorded by the victims, Esmeralda Upton is seen assaulting and...
Victims are speaking out after woman who assaulted, yelled racial slurs at them is arrested