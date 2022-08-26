Two dead in I-14 crash in Nolanville

By KWTX STAFF
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Two people have been killed in a crash on Friday morning on East I-14.

The Nolanville Police Department was dispatched at around 5:10 a.m. Aug. 26 to a traffic accident on Interstate 14, west of the Paddy Hamilton overpass and found two vehicles on the side of the road.

Matthew Odle, 38, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson after being found inside a vehicle.

The second vehicle was driven by Courtney Madison, 25, who does not have a valid driver’s license, according to police.

Cardavious Taplin, front passenger, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson after sustaining injuries.

The third rear passenger identified as Shandrea Taylor was airlifted by Life Flight from the scene and is currently listed in critical condition.

The Eastbound lane was closed to traffic and was reopened at approximately 8:40 a.m.

Traffic was diverted from Nolanville Main Street entrance ramp to the Paddy Hamilton exit ramp.

The cause of the accident is currently being investigated by the Nolanville Police Department with assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

