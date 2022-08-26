Two Gatesville residents arrested on charges related to murder of Waco woman Elizabeth Romero

LEFT TO RIGHT: Betsy Ayers Robinson, Elizabeth Ann Romero, and Cody Gene Ayers.
LEFT TO RIGHT: Betsy Ayers Robinson, Elizabeth Ann Romero, and Cody Gene Ayers.(Coryell County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Coryell County Sheriff’s Deputies on Tuesday, August 23, arrested Gatesville residents Betsy Ayers Robinson, 57, and Cody Gene Ayers, 42, on charges related to the murder of Elizabeth Ann Romero, a woman reported missing in Waco.

Betsy Ayers Robinson was charged with murder and tampering with evidence. She remains in custody at the Coryell County Jail with bond set at more than $1 million. Ayers was charged with tampering with evidence. He was released on Wednesday after posting a $20,000 bond.

Betsy Ayers Robinson is the mother of Jessica Colleen Robinson, charged with the murder of Romero on May 20. The murder charge against Jessica Colleen Robinson was upgraded to capital murder and a charge of tampering or fabricating physical evidence was added, the sheriff’s office said. Jessica Colleen Robinson remains in custody at the Coryell County Jail.

Law enforcement officials confirm to KWTX the suspect in the murder case is Jessica Colleen...
Law enforcement officials confirm to KWTX the suspect in the murder case is Jessica Colleen Robinson, 34, currently held on charges of murder and theft of property.(KWTX)

Romero, a Waco resident known by her family to frequent Gatesville, was initially reported missing to Waco Police. Romero’s family members later received information that she might be at an address near Gatesville.

Coryell County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a welfare check at that residence following a request from the Waco Police Department, which was investigating Romero’s disappearance as a missing person.

In May, the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office received information Romero had been murdered at the address deputies had checked and her body had been disposed of nearby.

Betsy Robinson allegedly told investigators her daughter shot and killed the missing Waco woman, then dumped her body off a bridge.

More arrests are expected as the investigation continues, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX TV. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
You ‘robbed it from God,’ judge says as he places woman on probation for theft of $170K from Central Texas church
Mederis Shaw, 33, was arrested and booked on Aug. 22 into the Coryell County Jail after...
Texas Department of Criminal Justice corrections officer arrested in Coryell County
Deadly wreck on I-35N in Lorena, Texas.
Fiery wreck involving two 18-wheelers on I-35 kills two in Lorena
All 20 of the dogs found forever homes or foster homes just in time.
Public steps up to adopt all 20 dogs set to be euthanized at Georgia shelter
Texas DPS identified Jessica Skelton, 22, as the suspect in the abduction of Sailor Tucker, 1,...
Abducted Austin toddler found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

fastcast
Brady's Friday Evening FastCast
Bruceville-Eddy JV quarterback
‘I’m just thankful that I’m still here:’ Bruceville-Eddy High School student not supposed to survive post-birth, now he’s JV quarterback
Bruceville-Eddy JV quarterback kicks off season grateful for his obstacles
From NICU to JV quarterback
The Eastbound lane was closed to traffic and was reopened at approximately 8:40 a.m.
Two dead in I-14 crash in Nolanville