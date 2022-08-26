Two Gatesville residents arrested on charges related to murder of Waco woman Elizabeth Romero

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Coryell County Sheriff’s Deputies on Tuesday, August 23, arrested Gatesville residents Betsy Ayers Robinson, 57, and Cody Gene Ayers, 42, on charges related to the murder of Elizabeth Ann Romero, a woman reported missing in Waco.

Betsy Ayers Robinson was charged with murder and tampering with evidence. She remains in custody at the Coryell County Jail with bond set at more than $1 million. Ayers was charged with tampering with evidence. He was released on Wednesday after posting a $20,000 bond.

Betsy Ayers Robinson is the mother of Jessica Colleen Robinson, charged with the murder of Romero on May 20. The murder charge against Jessica Colleen Robinson was upgraded to capital murder and a charge of tampering or fabricating physical evidence was added, the sheriff’s office said. Jessica Colleen Robinson remains in custody at the Coryell County Jail.

Law enforcement officials confirm to KWTX the suspect in the murder case is Jessica Colleen Robinson, 34, currently held on charges of murder and theft of property. (KWTX)

Romero, a Waco resident known by her family to frequent Gatesville, was initially reported missing to Waco Police. Romero’s family members later received information that she might be at an address near Gatesville.

Coryell County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a welfare check at that residence following a request from the Waco Police Department, which was investigating Romero’s disappearance as a missing person.

In May, the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office received information Romero had been murdered at the address deputies had checked and her body had been disposed of nearby.

Betsy Robinson allegedly told investigators her daughter shot and killed the missing Waco woman, then dumped her body off a bridge.

More arrests are expected as the investigation continues, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX TV. All Rights Reserved.