Waco ISD introduces new facility dog program

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD has added a facility dog to one of its high school campuses, and it’s a new resource designed to create support for the mental and emotional well-being of district students.

His name is Bear, and he is a one-year-old sheepadoodle specifically trained to cater to the different mental and emotional needs of students.

”Bear just lights up their face everyday, you can just see it. They say good morning to him before they say it to me,” says Alyssa Grammer, the cheer sponsor and Bear’s primary handler.

The district is collaborating with Bella’s Buddies, a K9U program founded by a former principal who wanted to fill a need she noticed in her own students.

Grammer says that the founder works to get as many dogs out into schools as possible.

Although Grammer is the primary handler, other staff are being trained to incorporate Bear into their daily routine.

They are called Bear’s buddies, and with the proper training, the teachers are able to host the furry friend in their classrooms.

That can include letting students read to Bear, or giving a student one-on-one time when in emotional distress.

It’s something the principal of University High School says is creating a positive atmosphere on his campus.

”I’m seeing just how much it’s making the school feel like a home. You should see the smiling faces of our students and staff when they see him come in,” says Alonzo McAdoo, the schools principal.

But they say it isn’t just making the students feel better, saying that the parents are just as excited as their students are.

”I think parents are seeing that this is a really great thing for their students and so they are in full support of it,” Grammer explains.

