Warm, muggy, and mostly rain-free for the weekend

Friday night football season starts with some good weather. It’ll just be sunny and hot for the start of games this evening, with temperatures at kick off in the low 90s and fall into the 80s throughout the game.

Heading into the weekend warmer temperatures and mostly rain-free conditions can be expected for Central Texas. Highs will reach back around the mid 90s for Saturday and Sunday, but the mugginess could make it feel closer to 100° at times. A few spotty late day showers or storms look possible, but most miss out on any rain this weekend.

As next week arrives better rain chances look possible for Central Texas as we see another front moving through the Lone Star State. We’re seeing some differences in our long-range forecast models as far as the arrival of the front goes. This could impact our high temperatures and who sees the most rain in Central Texas throughout next week. Forecast models are showing the potential for 0.5″ to 1.5″ of rain by late next week.

We’re still expecting rain chances to increase Tuesday as the front arrives in the Lone Star State. We keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday as the front slowly moves south. We could see isolated rain chances carry into the following weekend. So all in all, next week could be rainy, at times, but it looks like things will start to trend drier as we head into Labor Day weekend and the first Baylor Bears home game of the season!

