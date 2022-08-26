Warm, muggy. and mostly rain-free for the weekend

Another warm and muggy start to the day. Temperatures outside this Friday morning are in the low to mid 70s under fair skies. For Friday afternoon, temperatures look to warm into the low to mid 90s once again, but when you factor in the humidity we could feel more like the mid to upper 90s. Mostly rain-free to end the work week. A few pop up showers may be possible in Central Texas today.

Heading into the weekend warmer temperatures and mostly rain-free conditions can be expected for Central Texas. Highs will reach back around the mid 90s for Saturday and Sunday, but the mugginess will make it feel closer to 100 at times. A few spotty late day showers or storms look possible, but most miss out on any rain this weekend.

As next week arrives better rain chances look possible for Central Texas as we see another front moving through the Lone Star State. We’re seeing some differences in our long-range forecast models as far as rain totals and placement go and the arrival of the front. This impacts our temperatures and the amount of rain coverage we have in Central Texas.

We’re still expecting rain chances to increase Tuesday as the front arrives in the Lone Star State. We keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday as the front slowly moves south. We could see isolated rain chances carry into the following weekend. So all in all, next week could be rainy, at times, but it looks like things will start to trend drier as we head into Labor Day weekend and the first Baylor Bears home game of the season!

