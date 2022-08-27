Man rescued after falling 100 feet when cliff crumbled at California beach

Cliff rescue
Cliff rescue(CAL FIRE San Mateo - Santa Cruz Unit)
By Sophie Reardon
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN MATEO, Cali. (CBS NEWS) - A man fell more than 100 feet when a cliff he was standing on crumbled Friday. Rescue teams were able to pull him to safety, CAL FIRE San Mateo tweeted, along with a video of the rescue.

The man was walking along the cliff, located just above California’s Moss Beach, at dawn when it gave way, authorities said. After falling about 100 feet, he called for help. A woman heard him at about 8:30 a.m. local time and dialed 911.

Rescuers were able to pull the man, who was not identified, up after about 22 minutes. It was not clear whether the man was injured in the fall, but he appeared able to walk.

“Avoid cliff edges as they are unstable,” CAL FIRE tweeted.

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
You ‘robbed it from God,’ judge says as he places woman on probation for theft of $170K from Central Texas church
Mederis Shaw, 33, was arrested and booked on Aug. 22 into the Coryell County Jail after...
Texas Department of Criminal Justice corrections officer arrested in Coryell County
Deadly wreck on I-35N in Lorena, Texas.
Fiery wreck involving two 18-wheelers on I-35 kills two in Lorena
Texas DPS identified Jessica Skelton, 22, as the suspect in the abduction of Sailor Tucker, 1,...
Abducted Austin toddler found safe, suspect in custody
Quinaejah Taylor, 17
Police in North Texas looking for missing teenager who is in immediate danger

Latest News

‘This guy’s trying to kidnap me’: Scary encounter leaves 9-year-old, parents shaken
‘This guy’s trying to kidnap me’: Scary encounter leaves 9-year-old, parents shaken
The search warrant affidavit used for the FBI's raid on Former President Trump's Florida home...
Trump search: What may come next in inquiry with legal peril
Hurricane Harvey a devastating Category 4 hurricane that made landfall on Texas and Louisiana...
HUD, Texas at odds over flood relief discrimination claim
fastcast green grass blue sky partly cloudy landscape
Jillian's Saturday Fastcast