Mostly rain-free in Central Texas until we head into next work week

It has been a hot and humid day across Central Texas. Temperatures Saturday afternoon warmed into the mid to upper 90s for most locations, unless you were one of the lucky ones that saw some rain. Spotty shower or storm chances continue for the rest of the evening. Most remain rain-free.

Sunday morning starts off partly cloudy and muggy. Temperatures heading out in the morning look to be in the mid to upper 70s. For the afternoon, look for temperatures in the mid to upper 90s once again. We’ll still be fighting those humid conditions, so feels-like temperatures will be in the upper 90s to low 100s across Central Texas. Rain chances on Sunday remain spotty once again. Best chances will be for our eastern and southeastern areas.

We’re tracking another round of unsettled weather as we head into a new work week. Forecast models bring a cold front into Central Texas by Tuesday and some disturbances move into our area as well throughout the work week. We will continue to have a lot of moisture in place, so scattered rain chances can be expected.

There are some differences in our forecast models on when the front clears our area and how far south it will travel. This impacts the total rainfall Central Texas could see and the amount of days with rain chances as well.

Rain chances do look highest Monday night into Wednesday, but depending on what the front decides to do, we could see good rain chances continue into Thursday. Right now, we’re thinking rain chances could start to decrease as we head into Labor Day weekend, but one of our forecast models keeps rain chances lingering through Labor Day and that could impact those outdoor plans.

There are still many updates to come as our forecast models continue to come into better agreement. We do see our forecast models showing the potential rainfall totals around 0.5″ to 1.5″ of rain by late next week in Central Texas. Isolated higher amounts do look possible.

As far as temperatures go, we’re still warm into the low to mid 90s Monday, but as rain chances increase and we see the weak cold front move through, temperatures do look to fall back into the upper 80s to low 90s Tuesday into Labor Day weekend. Morning temperatures look to start out in the 70s!

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.