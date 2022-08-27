Trash accumulates along Brazos River in the wake of recent storms

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The much needed rainfall in Central Texas this week left quite the mess on the Brazos River.

Large amounts of waste from surrounding cities was pushed downstream into the Waco area, and Keep Waco Beautiful says it doesn’t just hurt our environment, but our economy, too.

“It is a huge issue, especially, when we get a lot of rain, a lot of heavy rain and pushes it all down. It is quite unfortunate that this is happening, not just in Waco, but outside of Waco,” says Carole Fergusson, the executive director for Keep Waco Beautiful.

She said the impact is greater than just causing an eyesore. Fergusson is concerned the eyesores will keep tourists and future businesses from coming to the area. She says they may be less likely to choose Waco if they think it is dirty or unsafe.

“You think about all the people that are visiting for tourism or vacation, but some people are traveling to maybe establish their business here. That’s a huge economic value,” Fergusson adds.

The Waco Parks and Recreation Department works to maintain the beauty and quality of our rivers, but they say the heavy rain set off a different kind of flood.

“As of last weeks rain, we were very thankful for that rain to come at long last but what it does is absolutely triggers the deluge of trash that has accumulated upstream,” said Tom Balk, the assistant director at Waco Parks and Recreation.

Waco resident James Gibbs saw the trash today on a walk with his family, he says that it doesn’t leave a good impression. He says people should come together to work towards a cleaner city, something that everyone could be proud of.

“I don’t ever want people to look down on McLennan County, and look at the people of Waco, Texas, and think our community’s not a clean environment,” Gibbs says.

Keep Waco Beautiful adds that they need your help to make a difference.

“There’s a lot of ways to get involved while you can obviously come by our office, you can reach out to us to come get gear to go out and do stuff on your own, also we have a lot of opportunities this fall that we need volunteers for,” Fergusson explains.

