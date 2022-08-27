Viral TikToks relay concerns, issues with Belton ISD

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Belton ISD has been back in session for a little over a week now and two TikToks, one from a staff member and one from a parent, have since gone viral.

Parent Ashley Delgado took to TikTok for justice for her middle school daughter.

“She let me know that her teacher told her in America we say excuse me,” she said.

In her TikTok Delgado shared her Mexican daughter’s story about accidentally bumping into her teacher and the mom expressed her concerns with the actions taken by the district following the incident.

“I mean we take our kids to school and their teachers are supposed to conduct themselves professionally,” she said.

Before her, a Belton ISD librarian went viral after posting a Tiktok on how she refused to take down a display celebrating banned books.

Books on display included “13 Reasons Why,” “The Hate U Give,” “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda,” “The Hunger Games” and “Beyond Magenta.”

The books featured on the library display are not banned at Belton ISD, but rather are ones that other schools have banned in the past.

“You can see on the display, some of them were ‘Beyond Magenta,’ which talks about child sexual abuse,” parent Hillary Hickland said.

Hickland believes the district should not be highlighting these books in this way.

“I want libraries to be a good place for all students safely for all students from all backgrounds, but no child should be exposed to pornography in their school,” she said.

A Belton ISD spokesperson said the district could not comment on either TikTok due to personnel matters.

The district said the viral book display is still up at Belton Middle School. Four books have since been pulled from the display because they were found to be not age appropriate or are under review.

Parent Delgado said she is still waiting for a plan of action going forward to address diversity and inclusion within the district.

“Honestly if it wasn’t for the video I don’t think it would’ve gotten anywhere,” she said.

“We strive to create a district-wide culture in Belton ISD where each and every student and staff member feels valued and supported,” the district said in a statement on Delgado’s TikTok. “We hold all staff to high professional standards. If we are notified of a concern, the district will investigate the matter fully and take the appropriate action warranted by our findings.”

