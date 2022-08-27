Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup: China Spring beats Lorena in battle of State Champs

By Christopher Williams
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It did not take long for things to get interesting in the 2022 football season.

Week one brought us a matchup between two defending state champions that sit just 30 minutes apart - China Spring and Lorena.

Naturally, that game was selected as our Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup.

The Cougars jumped out to an early 14-0 lead behind a Kyle Barton touchdown run and a Tristan Exline touchdown reception.

Lorena responded with a 75 yard touchdown to make it 14-7, but it was all Cougars in this one.

China Spring beat 38-20.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
You ‘robbed it from God,’ judge says as he places woman on probation for theft of $170K from Central Texas church
Mederis Shaw, 33, was arrested and booked on Aug. 22 into the Coryell County Jail after...
Texas Department of Criminal Justice corrections officer arrested in Coryell County
Deadly wreck on I-35N in Lorena, Texas.
Fiery wreck involving two 18-wheelers on I-35 kills two in Lorena
All 20 of the dogs found forever homes or foster homes just in time.
Public steps up to adopt all 20 dogs set to be euthanized at Georgia shelter
Texas DPS identified Jessica Skelton, 22, as the suspect in the abduction of Sailor Tucker, 1,...
Abducted Austin toddler found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Slovacek’s Xtra Hot Plays Week 1
VOTE: Slovacek’s Week 1 Xtra Hot Plays
Hot Plays
Slovacek’s Xtra Hot Plays Week 1
Whitney Puppy Picks
2022 Puppy Picks: Whitney, Week 1
You can watch tonight’s game between Harker Heights and Ellison High on the Central Texas CW12...
WATCH LIVE: Harker Heights vs. Ellison High on Thursday Night