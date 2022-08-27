Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup: China Spring beats Lorena in battle of State Champs
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It did not take long for things to get interesting in the 2022 football season.
Week one brought us a matchup between two defending state champions that sit just 30 minutes apart - China Spring and Lorena.
Naturally, that game was selected as our Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup.
The Cougars jumped out to an early 14-0 lead behind a Kyle Barton touchdown run and a Tristan Exline touchdown reception.
Lorena responded with a 75 yard touchdown to make it 14-7, but it was all Cougars in this one.
China Spring beat 38-20.
Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.