Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup: China Spring beats Lorena in battle of State Champs

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It did not take long for things to get interesting in the 2022 football season.

Week one brought us a matchup between two defending state champions that sit just 30 minutes apart - China Spring and Lorena.

Naturally, that game was selected as our Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup.

The Cougars jumped out to an early 14-0 lead behind a Kyle Barton touchdown run and a Tristan Exline touchdown reception.

Lorena responded with a 75 yard touchdown to make it 14-7, but it was all Cougars in this one.

China Spring beat 38-20.

