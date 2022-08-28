15 years strong: Karem Shrine’s classic car show pulled out all the stops in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Karem Shrine held their fifteenth annual classic cars show today in Waco.

A quiet stroll in the park wasn’t what the Karem Shrine had planned for their annual car show.

The event started at 9 a.m. but the classics started rolling in at 6 a.m. to secure the best viewing areas and claim their spot under shaded trees.

“The good ole car show, the shade, fine food, nice people you meet and just walk around looking at these fine classics because you don’t see them every day,” said Calvin Washington.

Washington rebuilt his truck into what it is today. A bright red ‘64 Chevrolet C10 with a white roofed cab.

“In 99, it was a rust bucket,” said Washington.

From rust to redemption, Washington says he drives his truck daily, which seemed to be a running theme at the car show.

“I purchased it to haul trash in it. So, I kept putting parts in it and everything and I ended up with a show truck. It’s a daily driver also. You can drive to New York, wherever you want to drive it,” said Washington.

When I asked owners how they kept their cars in such good condition many answered the same as Washington.

They drive their time capsules regularly, not afraid to rack up mileage, saying high mileage is just another excuse to rebuild and restart.

Talking with various attendees, it was clear that this year’s turnout was much larger than those in the past.

“It’s just a great part of giving back to the community. We love being a part and having fun as our philanthropy does. It’s just a good time,” said Shriner Thad Barker.

The classic car show saw roughly 175 cars show up in years past.

This year, well over 200 cars were on show with over 400 people in attendance.

The show also featured numerous prizes for categories like best in show, best corvette and top 25 all around best.

