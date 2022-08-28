$4.3 Million in Fentanyl found by border agents

340 packages of fentanyl pills weighing a grand total of 187 pounds and worth an estimated $4.3...
340 packages of fentanyl pills weighing a grand total of 187 pounds and worth an estimated $4.3 million.(US Customs and Border)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHEONIX, Ariz. (KWTX) - Two women have been arrested after $4.3 Million worth in Fentanyl has been found by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers in Arizona.

Tucson Sector agents discovered the narcotics around 6 p.m. while conducting a vehicle stop on a white Chevy Equinox heading eastbound that had exited Interstate 8.

During the stop, agents observed several black duffel bags in the vehicle’s rear cargo area and that the driver was noticeably nervous as she was questioned.

After receiving her consent to search the vehicle, agents found three bags containing packages wrapped in black tape and cellophane as well as coated in axle grease.

Further investigation revealed 340 packages of fentanyl pills weighing a grand total of 187 pounds and worth an estimated $4.3 million.

The case was turned over to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office where both the driver and her passenger will face prosecution for drug charges.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
You ‘robbed it from God,’ judge says as he places woman on probation for theft of $170K from Central Texas church
Mederis Shaw, 33, was arrested and booked on Aug. 22 into the Coryell County Jail after...
Texas Department of Criminal Justice corrections officer arrested in Coryell County
Deadly wreck on I-35N in Lorena, Texas.
Fiery wreck involving two 18-wheelers on I-35 kills two in Lorena
Texas DPS identified Jessica Skelton, 22, as the suspect in the abduction of Sailor Tucker, 1,...
Abducted Austin toddler found safe, suspect in custody
Quinaejah Taylor, 17
Police in North Texas looking for missing teenager who is in immediate danger

Latest News

‘This guy’s trying to kidnap me’: Scary encounter leaves 9-year-old, parents shaken
‘This guy’s trying to kidnap me’: Scary encounter leaves 9-year-old, parents shaken
FILE - Robert LuPone, former director of The New School for Drama, speaks at a celebration...
Bob LuPone, who helped lead MCC Theater, has died at 76
The Huffy Corporation has issued a recall on "Blue's Clues" ride-on toys due to fall and injury...
Recall issued for ‘Blue’s Clues’ riding toy after children suffer facial injuries
A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Ukraine, Russia trade more blame on threats to nuclear plant