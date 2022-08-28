Beto O’Rourke pauses campaign stops after bacterial infection diagnosis

FILE-Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke, a Democrat, addresses a room full of...
FILE-Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke, a Democrat, addresses a room full of supporters during a campaign stop July 27, 2022, in Texarkana.(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Governor Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke has postponed his campaign events after being diagnosed with a bacterial infection.

O’Rourke released the statement Aug. 28 after he became sick Aug. 26 where he received the diagnosis at the Methodist Hospital in San Antonio where he was given IV antibiotics.

According to O’Rourke, he is back home in El Paso resting after doctor’s recommendation.

“I am sorry to have had to postpone events because of this, but promise to be back on the road as soon as I am able. I cannot thank the amazing women and men at Methodist enough for the treatment I received,” said the Texas Governor nominee.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mederis Shaw, 33, was arrested and booked on Aug. 22 into the Coryell County Jail after...
Texas Department of Criminal Justice corrections officer arrested in Coryell County
Deadly wreck on I-35N in Lorena, Texas.
Fiery wreck involving two 18-wheelers on I-35 kills two in Lorena
Texas DPS identified Jessica Skelton, 22, as the suspect in the abduction of Sailor Tucker, 1,...
Abducted Austin toddler found safe, suspect in custody
Quinaejah Taylor, 17
Police in North Texas looking for missing teenager who is in immediate danger
Justin Curtis Henderson was captured in a cow pasture after a police pursuit Sunday in Central...
Man who led authorities on chase in Central Texas captured in Axtell area cow pasture

Latest News

The Ratliff fire was put out within hours by WFD
Waco community rallies around family who lost everything to electrical fire
The car show sported cars, trucks, motorcycles and more; All classics.
15 years strong: Karem Shrine’s classic car show pulled out all the stops in Waco
Snip and Tip makes sure homeless cats are captured, taken to surgery appointments, released...
Snip and Tip works with feral cat population
fastcast flowers spring summer sun
Jillian's Sunday Fastcast