Beto O’Rourke pauses campaign stops after bacterial infection diagnosis

EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Governor Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke has postponed his campaign events after being diagnosed with a bacterial infection.

O’Rourke released the statement Aug. 28 after he became sick Aug. 26 where he received the diagnosis at the Methodist Hospital in San Antonio where he was given IV antibiotics.

According to O’Rourke, he is back home in El Paso resting after doctor’s recommendation.

“I am sorry to have had to postpone events because of this, but promise to be back on the road as soon as I am able. I cannot thank the amazing women and men at Methodist enough for the treatment I received,” said the Texas Governor nominee.

