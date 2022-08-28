Central Texas suspects arrested in theft of Ford 150 from Killeen in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas suspects have been arrested in College Station after stealing a vehicle out of Killeen Saturday evening.

Jeffrey Warren, 21, has been arrested and charged with evading arrest with a $5,000 bond in the Brazos County Jail.

Dalton Zona, 19, have been arrested and charged with evading arrest, tampering with evidence, two counts of firearm theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest in a vehicle and possession of fraud items with a $132,000 bond in the Brazos County Jail.

College Station Police officers responded at around 6:21 p.m. Aug. 27 to the report of a vehicle pursuit in the 2500 block of Teal Drive.

The 2022 Ford 150 dark blue truck was reported stolen by the owner on Highway 6 near Navasota leading officers to park along Highway 6 to locate the vehicle in the area.

According to police, Zona was seen driving the truck aggressively as well as change lanes to avoid police while driving 100 miler per hour to exit near Road Prairie where he proceeded to go on the highway after seeing more units.

“Zona drove diagonally across the southbound lanes of State Highway 6 onto Harvey Mitchell Parkway headed west, counter flow of traffic,” states the affidavit.

The owner of the stolen vehicle later located the truck on Teal Drive where witnesses noticed the truck. Officers located Zona who fled on foot with a black backpack and later detained by police.

Warren was detained and told police Zona had firearms in a camouflage backpack. Video footage obtained d by police showed Zona hiding the backpack in a neighborhood.

“A 9 mm Glock, 44 mm Smith and Wesson and a 5.7 F &N were located inside the backpack. The 5.7 F &N was loaded with a blue tipped ammunition. All three firearms were loaded with a live round in the chamber,” states the affidavit.

The Smith and Wesson’s serial number was scratched and illegible while the other two firearms were reported stolen.

Police also found stolen debit/credit cards and jewelry in the backpack as well.

