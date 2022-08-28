College Station police nab two vehicle theft suspects

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities have arrested two suspects in College Station they say stole a vehicle out of Killeen.

🔴ONLY ON KBTX: Here’s @CSTXPolice Officer David Simmons sharing more details about the successful arrest of two vehicle theft suspects that were caught earlier this evening near SW Parkway and Dartmouth. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/D8ISYP63K0 — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) August 28, 2022

CSPD says a pickup truck was being tracked coming into College Station and they were able to make a pursuit of the suspects along Highway 6.

DPS and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene assisting with the pursuit. CSPD says they were able to catch a suspect on Teal Drive near Southwest Parkway and Dartmouth Street. Police were able to catch the second suspect hiding in a creek north of a home on Krenek Tap Road.

College Station Police says there is no threat to the public and is working on getting the vehicle back to its owner.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.