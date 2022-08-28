College Station police nab two vehicle theft suspects

Police say the pickup truck was stolen from Killeen and was abandoned in a College Station neighborhood following a pursuit.
College Station police arrested two men suspected of ditching a stolen pickup truck near Southwest Parkway and Dartmouth on Saturday.(Photo by KBTX's Rusty Surette)
By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities have arrested two suspects in College Station they say stole a vehicle out of Killeen.

CSPD says a pickup truck was being tracked coming into College Station and they were able to make a pursuit of the suspects along Highway 6.

DPS and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene assisting with the pursuit. CSPD says they were able to catch a suspect on Teal Drive near Southwest Parkway and Dartmouth Street. Police were able to catch the second suspect hiding in a creek north of a home on Krenek Tap Road.

College Station Police says there is no threat to the public and is working on getting the vehicle back to its owner.

