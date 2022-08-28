Famous Winston Churchill portrait swapped with fake, authorities say

Original portrait of Winston Churchill found stolen in Ottawa, the thief replaced the photo...
Original portrait of Winston Churchill found stolen in Ottawa, the thief replaced the photo with a reproduction to cover up the crime.(CTV Network, unsourced photos)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Canadian authorities are investigating the theft of a famous portrait of Winston Churchill.

The portrait by Canadian photographer Yousuf Karsh is one of the most reproduced photos of the 20th century.

The original was on display in Ottawa’s Chateau Laurier Hotel, but sometime between Christmas and January 6 someone stole the original and replaced it with a reproduction.

Last weekend, hotel employees noticed the frame holding the print was not hung properly, and the frame did not match others in the space.

The value of the stolen portrait is around $100,000.

An expert on art theft is optimistic the original will be recovered but points out that arrests in cases like this are rare.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mederis Shaw, 33, was arrested and booked on Aug. 22 into the Coryell County Jail after...
Texas Department of Criminal Justice corrections officer arrested in Coryell County
Deadly wreck on I-35N in Lorena, Texas.
Fiery wreck involving two 18-wheelers on I-35 kills two in Lorena
Texas DPS identified Jessica Skelton, 22, as the suspect in the abduction of Sailor Tucker, 1,...
Abducted Austin toddler found safe, suspect in custody
Quinaejah Taylor, 17
Police in North Texas looking for missing teenager who is in immediate danger
Justin Curtis Henderson was captured in a cow pasture after a police pursuit Sunday in Central...
Man who led authorities on chase in Central Texas captured in Axtell area cow pasture

Latest News

The Artemis 1 rocket stands ready on Launch Pad 39-B at the Kennedy Space Center, Friday, Aug....
NASA moon rocket on track for launch despite lightning hits
Much of the concern centers on the cooling systems for Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant's...
Cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
Krispy Kreme is launching the Artemis Moon doughnut.
Krispy Kreme launches Artemis Moon doughnut