Unsettled weather returns for Central Texas and the tropics are heating up as we head into September

Hot and muggy conditions can be found all across Central Texas Sunday afternoon. Temperatures are in the mid 90s to near 100°. Feels like temperatures are around 100° to 105°. We’ll continue to carry a chance for isolated sea breeze showers or storms through the evening hours. Rain chances are highest to our southeast, so most, if not all, in Central Texas remain rain-free to end the weekend.

Clouds will be racing in from the south overnight into Monday morning. This means as we head back to work and school skies will be mostly cloudy. Muggy conditions and warm temperatures in the mid to upper 70s can also be expected. The high humidity hangs around all throughout the day on Monday. Since we’re so humid, rain chances still remain possible Monday afternoon, but coverage stays isolated. Temperatures look to warm into the low to mid 90s with a mix of sun and clouds across Central Texas.

Another round of unsettled weather will be with Central Texas as we have rain chances in the forecast for the next 10-days. Each day will not be a washout and some days have higher chances than others. Below I’ll discuss what brings Central Texas multiple rounds of rain.

One thing Central Texas will keep for the next 10-days is ample moisture moving in from the Gulf of Mexico. We also see our upper-level weather pattern remaining in a position to allow a weak cold front and multiple disturbances to move into Central Texas.

The cold front is forecast to arrive sometime on Tuesday. The front looks to be to our north by the morning and then slowly move into Central Texas later in the day. Forecast models suggest the front may wash out but a boundary will still remain stalled out across Central Texas into Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms will develop along and ahead of the boundary, so Tuesday and Wednesday look to feature some of the best coverage of rain Central Texas will see this week.

Boundaries from shower and thunderstorm activity may linger across Central Texas Thursday into Labor Day weekend. This means scattered showers and storms could remain possible for Central Texas, but as of right now coverage will be decreasing. This portion of the forecast remains a bit more uncertain as we have to wait and see what activity develops each day, but for now plan to have some rain in the forecast.

Forecast models are showing anywhere from 0.5″ to near 2″ of rain possible in Central Texas by Labor Day weekend, but isolated higher amounts also look possible. Rain totals look to be lowest for our northern areas and highest for our southern areas. Continue to remain up to date with the forecast as more updates will be heading your way!

Good news is that with all the rain in the forecast means more cloud cover and that helps keep our temperatures out of the triple digits as we close out August and head into September. Monday looks to be the hottest day before we start to see our temperatures drop into the mid 80s to low 90s in Central Texas.

Tropics Update : The tropics are heating up as we head into September. September is statistically the month where the tropics are most active. There are currently 4 different areas the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is tracking. Here’s the latest details as of Sunday afternoon.

In the Central Atlantic there is a broad area of low pressure that will likely form into a Tropical Depression later this week as it moves west. The NHC has a 40% chance of development within the next 2 days and 70% in the next 5.

In the Northwestern parts of the Caribbean Sea an area of low pressure may develop and slowly gain strength as we head into the work week. The NHC says this area has a 20% chance of development within the next 5 days.

East of Bermuda in the middle of the Atlantic is where we find another weak low pressure system. This system will have to overcome some unfavorable conditions to gain strength this week. The NHC says this area has a 10% chance of development within the next 5 days.

A tropical wave will be moving off the west coast of Africa early in the work week. This system is forecast to see gradual development as it moves west into the Atlantic. The NHC says this area has a 20% chance of development within the next 5 days.

