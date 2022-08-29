5-year-old shot in Dallas same day Fort Worth drive-by kills child, teen

File Graphic
File Graphic(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Annie Gimbel
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A 5-year-old is in stable condition, according to police, after suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital after the Aug. 28 shooting.

Investigators said someone in a car shot at another car, striking the victim. The shooter then sped off.

Another 5-year-old was shot across town, in north Fort Worth the same day. That boy, along with a 17-year-old died from gunshot wounds.

It happened in the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive. In addition to the child and teenage victim, an 18-month old was shot. The toddler’s injuries were minor though and he is expected to recover.

Investigators said an unknown number of assailants drove to the home, got out of their car, and fired at a group of people gathered on the front yard before speeding off.

Investigations into both shootings are ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mederis Shaw, 33, was arrested and booked on Aug. 22 into the Coryell County Jail after...
Texas Department of Criminal Justice corrections officer arrested in Coryell County
Deadly wreck on I-35N in Lorena, Texas.
Fiery wreck involving two 18-wheelers on I-35 kills two in Lorena
Texas DPS identified Jessica Skelton, 22, as the suspect in the abduction of Sailor Tucker, 1,...
Abducted Austin toddler found safe, suspect in custody
Kristy Delony, of Robinson, and her husband James welcomed Kinley on July 7, nearly 18 months...
Central Texas couple welcome ‘rainbow baby’ after losing baby born prematurely
LEFT TO RIGHT: Betsy Ayers Robinson, Elizabeth Ann Romero, and Cody Gene Ayers.
Two Gatesville residents arrested on charges related to murder of Waco woman Elizabeth Romero

Latest News

Isaiha Robinson, 21, of San Antonio, was arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail.
Drunk driver crashes into 18-wheeler on I-35; toddler in pickup critically injured, DPS says
CCISD advancing communication skills
CCISD introduces new communication tool
FILE - Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks Aug. 16, 2022, at a primary Election Day gathering at...
Liz Cheney in 2024? Deep skepticism emerges in key states
Free cat and dog adoptions run until Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Killeen animal shelter free adoptions